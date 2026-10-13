Pair fennel and sesame for a unique flavor boost
What's the story
Fennel and sesame are two ingredients often overlooked for their complementary flavors. While fennel has a sweet, anise-like flavor, sesame seeds lend a nutty richness. Together, they can elevate a range of dishes, giving them a unique taste profile. Here is how to use fennel and sesame together in your cooking, adding depth and complexity to your meals.
Dish 1
Roasted fennel with sesame seeds
Roasting fennel brings out its natural sweetness, making it an excellent base for pairing with sesame seeds.
Toss sliced fennel bulbs with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in the oven until tender and caramelized.
Once done, sprinkle generously with toasted sesame seeds to add a crunchy texture and nutty flavor that complements the sweetness of the roasted fennel.
Dish 2
Fennel salad with sesame dressing
A fresh salad of raw fennel slices can be elevated with a simple sesame dressing.
Whisk together tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, honey or maple syrup, and soy sauce or tamari for an optional kick.
Drizzle this over thinly sliced raw fennel, along with some cucumber slices for added crunchiness.
The dressing adds creaminess while enhancing the natural flavors of both ingredients.
Dish 3
Stir-fried vegetables featuring fennel & sesame
Incorporate fennel into your stir-fries by slicing it thinly, along with other vegetables such as bell peppers or carrots.
Saute them in a bit of oil until just tender, before adding soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
Finish off by sprinkling toasted sesame seeds over the top just before serving to enhance both texture and flavor.
Dish 4
Fennel soup garnished with sesame oil
A creamy soup made from pureed cooked onions, potatoes, and sliced bulbs makes for an ideal base when garnished with drizzles of high-quality toasted sesame oil.
This adds depth without overpowering the delicate balance achieved through careful seasoning during the cooking process itself.