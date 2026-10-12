How to use fennel seeds in everyday cooking
What's the story
Fennel seeds, with their unique flavor, can elevate your vegetarian meals like nothing else. These seeds are not just a staple in many cuisines but also provide a host of health benefits. From aiding digestion to adding a sweet flavor, fennel seeds can be a game changer in your kitchen. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight the versatility and taste of fennel seeds.
Dish 1
Fennel seed-infused rice
Fennel seed-infused rice is an aromatic twist on regular rice.
Start by lightly toasting one tablespoon of fennel seeds in a pan.
Add one cup of rinsed basmati rice and two cups of water or vegetable broth.
Bring it to a boil, then simmer until the liquid is absorbed.
The result is a fragrant rice dish that goes well with any curry or vegetable stir-fry.
Dish 2
Roasted vegetables with fennel seeds
Roasting vegetables with fennel seeds brings out their natural sweetness and adds depth to the flavors.
Toss your favorite vegetables, such as carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini, with olive oil, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of fennel seeds.
Roast them at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes or until tender.
This dish makes for a perfect side or a light main course.
Dish 3
Fennel seed spiced lentil soup
Lentil soup gets an exciting makeover with the addition of fennel seeds.
Sauté one chopped onion, two garlic cloves, and one teaspoon of ground cumin in olive oil until softened.
Add one cup of lentils, 4 cups of vegetable broth, and one-half teaspoon of fennel seeds. Simmer until lentils are cooked through.
This hearty soup is both comforting and nutritious.
Dish 4
Fennel seed flatbreads
Fennel seed flatbreads are easy to prepare and delicious to eat.
Mix two cups of whole wheat flour with one teaspoon each of salt and sugar. Add two teaspoons of fennel seeds.
Gradually add water and mix until a dough forms.
Knead briefly, then roll out the dough into flatbreads. Cook them on a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
Dish 5
Sweet potato curry with fennel seeds
Sweet potato curry becomes even more delightful with fennel seeds.
Start by sautéing onions in coconut oil. Add diced sweet potatoes, tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, and garlic.
Stir in a teaspoon of fennel seeds. Simmer until sweet potatoes are tender.
Serve hot with rice or bread, and enjoy the warm, comforting flavors.