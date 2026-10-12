How to use fennel seeds in everyday cooking

Fennel seed-infused rice is an aromatic twist on regular rice.

Start by lightly toasting one tablespoon of fennel seeds in a pan.

Add one cup of rinsed basmati rice and two cups of water or vegetable broth.

Bring it to a boil, then simmer until the liquid is absorbed.

The result is a fragrant rice dish that goes well with any curry or vegetable stir-fry.