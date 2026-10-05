Figs + mint: A winning combo for your dishes

A fig and mint salad makes for an ideal starter or side dish.

Toss fresh figs with mixed greens, cucumber, and a handful of mint leaves. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for an added zing.

The sweetness of figs goes well with the crispness of greens, while mint adds a refreshing twist.

This salad is not just colorful, but also packed with vitamins A and C.