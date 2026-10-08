Cooking with finger millet? Try these African dishes
What's the story
Finger millet, or ragi, is a staple in many African countries. Famous for its high nutritional value, finger millet is used in various street breakfast dishes. These dishes are not just filling, but also give you a taste of local culture and traditions. From porridge to pancakes, finger millet is a versatile ingredient that can be used in several ways to start your day.
Dish 1
Ragi porridge: A nutritious start
Ragi porridge is a common breakfast option in many African countries.
Prepared by boiling finger millet flour with water or milk, this simple dish is often sweetened with sugar or honey.
It is loved for its creamy texture and health benefits, such as being high in calcium and iron.
Street vendors usually serve it hot, with toppings like fruits or nuts, making it both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 2
Millet pancakes: A flavorful twist
Millet pancakes are another popular street breakfast made from finger millet flour.
These pancakes are usually spiced with local flavors and served with different accompaniments like syrup or fresh fruit.
The slightly nutty taste of finger millet gives these pancakes a unique twist on the traditional breakfast item, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
Dish 3
Ragi flatbreads: A versatile option
Ragi flatbreads are a staple in many African breakfasts.
Prepared by kneading finger millet flour with water and spices, these flatbreads are cooked on hot griddles.
They can be eaten plain or with savory fillings like vegetables or legumes.
Their versatility makes them a great option for anyone looking for a quick, yet satisfying meal on the go.
Dish 4
Millet-based smoothies: A refreshing choice
Millet-based smoothies have become popular among health-conscious individuals looking for refreshing breakfast options.
By blending cooked finger millet with fruits like bananas or mangoes, vendors create smoothies that are both tasty and energizing.
These drinks provide essential nutrients while keeping you cool during warm mornings, making them an ideal choice for busy, streetside breakfasts.