Infused water for hydration: 5 refreshing ideas
What's the story
Infused water is a refreshing way to stay hydrated while relishing subtle flavors and health benefits.
For starters, making infused water can be easy and fun. By blending fruits, herbs, and spices, you can make unique drinks that not only taste amazing but also promote wellness.
Here are five beginner-friendly recipes to kickstart your journey towards healthier hydration.
Refreshing mix
Citrus mint delight
This one combines the tangy taste of citrus with the coolness of mint.
Simply slice one lemon and one lime, and add them to a pitcher of water along with a handful of fresh mint leaves.
Let it sit for at least two hours in the refrigerator before serving.
This combination is known for its refreshing qualities and may aid digestion.
Sweet twist
Berry basil fusion
For a sweet yet herbal infusion, mix strawberries with basil leaves.
Slice five strawberries and add them along with 10 basil leaves to a pitcher of water. Let it infuse overnight in the fridge for the best flavor.
This one gives you the antioxidants of berries with the aromatic essence of basil.
Soothing blend
Cucumber lavender calm
Cucumber paired with lavender makes a soothing drink that is ideal for relaxation.
Simply thinly slice half a cucumber and add it to your water with one teaspoon of dried lavender flowers or three sprigs of fresh lavender.
Chill the mixture for a couple of hours before drinking, to enjoy its calming effects.
Spicy kick
Pineapple ginger zest
Add zest to your hydration with pineapple chunks and ginger slices!
Simply use half a cup of pineapple and four thin slices of fresh ginger per liter of water.
Fill your container halfway with ice-cold filtered water for a spicy kick.
This combination is perfect for adding a refreshing twist to your daily water intake.
Herbal infusion
Watermelon rosemary refreshment
Watermelon + rosemary = an invigorating twist on traditional flavored waters!
Chop up two cups worth into small cubes. Add six sprigs worth of freshly harvested organic non-GMO pesticide-free rosemary.
For those who don't know, rosemary is a herbaceous perennial evergreen shrub native Mediterranean region that is cultivated worldwide for culinary and medicinal purposes.