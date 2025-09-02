5 delightful recipes using bottle gourd

Bottle gourd, or lauki or calabash, is an extremely versatile vegetable to work with. Its mild flavor and high water content make it the perfect choice for light and healthy meals. In this article, we bring you five delicious recipes featuring this special vegetable, with an array of flavors and textures to relish. From savory to sweet, these recipes emphasize the adaptability of this humble vegetable.

Dish 1 Bottle gourd curry delight Bottle gourd curry makes for a comforting dish that pairs the subtle taste of lauki with aromatic spices. For this dish, saute chopped onions and tomatoes with cumin seeds till soft. Add diced bottle gourd with turmeric, coriander powder, and salt. Cook till the gourd is tender and absorbs the flavors of the spices. Serve hot with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

Dish 2 Refreshing bottle gourd raita If you're looking for a cooling side dish on warm days, bottle gourd raita is your best bet. Grate fresh bottle gourd and mix it with yogurt in a bowl. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped mint leaves for flavor. Stir well to combine all the ingredients evenly. This refreshing raita goes well with spicy dishes or can be eaten on its own as a light snack.

Dish 3 Sweet bottle gourd halwa For a sweet twist, grate bottle gourd and cook it in milk until soft. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Add sugar to taste, then cook until the mixture thickens. Garnish with cardamom powder and nuts like almonds, cashews, and raisins. Serve warm or chilled, offering a unique texture and flavor combination for dessert lovers.

Dish 4 Savory stuffed bottle gourd rings Slice thick rings from a peeled and cleaned bottle gourd, carefully removing the seeds. Fill each ring with a spiced potatoes and paneer mixture. Bake or fry in shallow oil until golden brown and crispy outside, yet tender inside. This creates a delicious appetizer or main course that's sure to impress at any meal.