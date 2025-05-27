Knee pain? Do these 5 exercises
Knee joint stability and mobility are essential to lead an active lifestyle.
Strengthening the muscles around the knee can prevent injuries and improve overall function.
Adding specific exercises to your routine can boost both stability and flexibility, ensuring better movement and less pain.
Here are five exercises that target these aspects, offering a well-rounded approach toward knee health.
Leg raises
Leg raises target the quadriceps, which are crucial for stabilizing the knee joint.
To do this exercise, lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a ninety-degree angle and the other one straight.
Slowly lift the straight leg to the height of your bent knee, hold for a few seconds, then lower it down.
Repeat this ten to 15 times per leg.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls strengthen the muscles at the back of your thigh to support knee mobility.
Stand upright while holding onto a chair or wall for balance.
Bend one knee as far as possible without moving your upper leg forward or backward.
Hold briefly before lowering it back down.
Aim to complete two sets of 10 repetitions per leg.
Calf raises
Calf raises enhance balance by reinforcing lower leg muscles that contribute to knee function.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, close to a wall or sturdy surface for support if necessary.
Raise both heels off the ground till standing on tiptoes, pause briefly before lowering them again slowly under control.
Perform two sets of fifteen repetitions each session.
Step-ups
Mimicking climbing stairs, step-ups improve the stability and mobility of knees, using functional movement patterns.
Since it's something we do all day long, the exercise is crucial for keeping knees healthy.
