5 delicious parsnip recipes to try

Often overshadowed by their carrot cousins, parsnips are versatile root vegetables that can lend depth and flavor to a variety of dishes. Their sweet, nutty taste makes them an excellent ingredient for savory and sweet recipes alike. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just starting out in the kitchen, these five parsnip recipes will help you explore new culinary horizons and enhance your cooking skills.

Dish 1 Creamy parsnip soup Creamy parsnip soup is an ideal comfort dish on chilly days. Saute some onions and garlic until soft, add chopped parsnips and vegetable broth. Simmer until the parsnips are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth, adding cream or coconut milk for richness. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg to taste. This soup is not only delicious but also easy to prepare.

Dish 2 Roasted parsnips with herbs Roasting parsnips brings out their natural sweetness and adds an amazing crispiness. Cut the parsnips into sticks or wedges and toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme. Spread the mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer and roast at 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. These roasted beauties are an excellent side for any meal.

Dish 3 Parsnip mash with garlic Parsnip mash makes for a delicious twist on regular mashed potatoes. Boil peeled and chopped parsnips until soft. Drain well before mashing them with butter or olive oil and minced garlic for extra flavor; season generously with salt and black pepper, as desired, before serving hot with your favorite mains.

Dish 4 Spiced parsnip cake Spiced parsnip cake is another unexpected twist on classic desserts. The grated raw root vegetables go into the batter mix along with warm spices such as cinnamon and ginger powder. They play beautifully with each other when baked together, resulting in moist yet fluffy results every time. Top off slices using cream cheese frosting if desired before serving up this unique treat at gatherings.