Rhubarb magic: 5 recipes you'll love

Rhubarb, usually known for its bright color and sour taste, is one of the most versatile ingredients to use. Traditionally used for desserts, rhubarb's amazing taste can elevate sweet and savory dishes alike. Here are five innovative ways you can use rhubarb in your cooking. These ideas are fresh and different from the usual pies and crumbles. See how this humble plant can elevate your meals.

Dish 1 Rhubarb and strawberry salad A refreshing rhubarb and strawberry salad marries rhubarb's tartness with sweetness of strawberries. Thinly slice fresh rhubarb stalks and toss them with sliced strawberries. Toss in a handful of mint leaves for an aromatic touch. Dress the salad with a simple vinaigrette of olive oil, lemon juice, honey, salt, and pepper. This dish is perfect for a light lunch/side dish during warmer months.

Dish 2 Rhubarb compote on yogurt Rhubarb compote is an effortless way to relish this vegetable's tangy taste at breakfast or as a snack. Simply simmer chopped rhubarb with sugar and water until it falls apart into a thick sauce. Spoon the compote over plain yogurt for a delightful contrast between creamy and tart flavors. You can also top it with granola or nuts for added texture.

Dish 3 Savory rhubarb chutney For those who prefer savory dishes, you could prepare a rhubarb chutney to accompany cheese platters or grilled vegetables. Cook diced rhubarb with onions, ginger, vinegar, sugar, salt, and spices like cumin or mustard seeds until thickened into a rich chutney-like consistency. This condiment enhances depth to any meal without overpowering other flavors.

Dish 4 Rhubarb sorbet delight Rhubarb sorbet makes for a refreshing dessert option, that's light and flavorful. Puree cooked rhubarb with sugar syrup until smooth and freeze in an ice cream maker as per manufacturer instructions (or manually freeze by stirring every hour). The result is an icy treat that brings out the natural tartness of rhubarb, while offering respite from hot weather days.