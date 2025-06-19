5 beans you need to add to your diet
What's the story
Beans are an essential part of vegetarian kitchens, being a rich source of protein, fiber, and nutrients.
They are also extremely versatile, and can be incorporated into anything between soups and salads.
Having a stock of different beans ensures you have a range of flavors and textures to improve your meals.
Here are five kinds of beans every vegetarian kitchen must stock up on.
Black beans
Black beans: A versatile choice
Black beans are known for their dense texture and slightly sweet flavor.
While they are a staple of Latin American cuisine, they can be added to numerous dishes, including stews, salads, and dips.
Black beans, which are rich in antioxidants and fiber, promote digestive health and keep you energized all day long.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas: The protein powerhouse
Chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are known for their nutty taste and buttery texture.
They are incredibly versatile, perfect for roasting into snacks or blending into a creamy hummus.
Packed with protein and iron, they are essential for maintaining your muscle mass and overall health.
Loved by different cuisines, they are an essential part of vegetarian diets globally.
Lentils
Lentils: Quick-cooking nutrients
Lentils are available in different colors: green, brown, red, or yellow.
They are also quick-cooking legumes, as they don't need pre-soaking, unlike most others.
Lentils are also a great source of folate, which is essential in pregnancy, and protein, which makes them perfect for rich soups or curries.
Kidney beans
Kidney beans: Heart-healthy option
Kidney beans, with their firm texture and slightly sweet taste, excel when paired with spices. They are ideal for enriching chili recipes or casseroles.
These red-hued legumes are a powerhouse of magnesium, which supports cardiovascular health.
Additionally, they serve as low-fat alternatives to animal proteins, making them a heart-healthy option for any meal.
Cannellini beans
Cannellini beans: Italian cuisine favorite
Cannellini beans have a creamy texture and a mild taste that is commonly seen in Italian dishes like minestrone soup or pasta e fagioli!
Loaded with potassium and dietary fibers that help with digestion, these white beauties make amazing partners when preparing healthy meals at home with ease!