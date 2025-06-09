5 natural pest repellents to keep your plants healthy
Indoor plants can be prone to pests, which can affect their growth and health.
Using natural pest repellents is an excellent way to keep your plants protected without using harsh chemicals.
These natural solutions are not just safe for the environment but are also easy to prepare and apply.
Here are five natural pest repellents that can keep your indoor plants healthy.
Neem oil
Neem oil is another go-to option for keeping pests at bay because of its natural insecticidal properties.
It disrupts the life cycle of insects, preventing them from feeding and reproducing on your plants.
For neem oil, mix one teaspoon of neem oil with one liter of water and add few drops of mild liquid soap.
Spray it on your plants' affected areas every week till you see improvement.
Garlic spray
Garlic's strong antibacterial and antifungal properties make it a potent pest repellent.
To prepare a garlic spray, blend two cloves of garlic with one liter of water, strain the mixture, and add a few drops of liquid soap.
This spray can be used on your indoor plants once every week to deter pests such as aphids and spider mites.
Soap water
You can also use a simple mixture of soap and water as an effective pest control method indoors.
Mix one tablespoon of mild liquid soap with one liter of water in a spray bottle.
The solution works by suffocating soft-bodied insects, such as aphids and whiteflies, when sprayed directly onto them.
Diatomaceous earth
Diatomaceous earth is a powdery substance made from fossilized algae. It works as a mechanical insecticide by dehydrating insects when they come in contact with it.
Simply sprinkle diatomaceous earth around the base or on the leaves where pests are present. Keep it dry for maximum effect.
Essential oils
Certain essential oils (diluted with water or carrier oils like coconut oil) also repel pests without harming indoor plants or those at home.
Simply spray this mixture onto plant surfaces every few days, adjusting frequency based on how bad it is at first and results you see.
This consistent use promotes healthier, vibrant foliage.