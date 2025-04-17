Chair yoga 101: 5 stretches for busy lifestyles
What's the story
Chair yoga provides a simple solution to add movement to a hectic day.
It is suitable for everyone regardless of their fitness level and can be performed at home or even at work.
These movements can increase flexibility, alleviate stress and promote well-being without taking much time or space.
Here are five easy chair yoga exercises that wellness enthusiasts can seamlessly include in their routine.
Flexibility boost
Seated cat-cow stretch
The seated cat-cow stretch aids in improving flexibility and relieving tension in your back.
Start by sitting on the edge of your chair with feet flat on the floor.
Inhale as you arch your back, pushing your chest forward for the cow pose.
Exhale while rounding your spine and tucking your chin to your chest for the cat pose.
Repeat this sequence five times.
Relaxation aid
Chair forward bend
The chair forward bend does wonders at releasing tension in the shoulders and neck while relaxing you at the same time.
Sit with feet hip-width apart, take a deep breath, and exhaling fold forward from the hips, allowing the arms to hang towards the floor.
Hold for three breaths before slowly rolling back up to a seated position.
Core engagement
Seated twist
A seated twist helps with digestion, engages your core and also improves spinal mobility.
Sit up straight with both feet flat on the ground; place one hand on the opposite knee and slowly twist your torso towards that side, using your other hand to support yourself on the back of the chair.
Stay in the pose for three breaths before switching sides.
Circulation improvement
Ankle circles
Ankle circles boost circulation in your lower legs, ideal for those working long hours.
Just sit and extend one leg out. Rotate your ankle 10 times clockwise, then 10 times counterclockwise, improving blood flow and keeping stiffness at bay.
Switch legs and repeat. This exercise is simple but does wonders to keep your lower legs healthy and flexible.
Tension release
Neck rolls
Neck rolls relieve tension accumulated around the neck because of stress or long hours at the desk.
They do so by gently stretching the muscles involved without straining them further unnecessarily.
So, sit tall, inhale deeply, tilt your head with right ear towards your shoulder, hold momentarily, exhale, return to center.
Repeat on the left side, completing the cycle twice in each direction.
Ensure smooth, controlled movements throughout.