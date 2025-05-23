5 inland spots for stunning sunset views
What's the story
Exploring inland destinations can surprise you with their beauty, especially when you are witnessing breathtaking sunsets.
While coastal areas often steal the show, there are a number of inland places that offer mind-blowing sunset views.
They give a unique perspective of nature's evening show, with landscapes complementing the vibrant colors of the setting sun.
Here are five surprising inland destinations to enjoy spectacular sunset views.
Udaipur
Lake Pichola's tranquil waters
Famous for its calm waters and beautiful surroundings, Lake Pichola in Udaipur leaves everyone spellbound.
As the sun goes down, the lake mirrors a stunning range of colors, making for a peaceful experience.
The sight from City Palace or one of the lakeside cafes will be etched in your memory forever as you sit and see the sun go down.
Arizona
Grand Canyon's majestic vistas
The Grand Canyon in Arizona is world-renowned for its sheer size and geological marvels. At sunset, its rugged cliffs and deep valleys become a canvas of warm hues.
Mather Point serves as a popular place to catch a glimpse of this natural phenomenon, where groups of visitors wait to witness how light dances across the canyon walls.
Greece
Santorini's caldera views
While Santorini is famous for its coastal beauty, its caldera views present an inland perspective that's just as stunning at sunset.
The island's iconic whitewashed buildings create a stunning contrast with fiery skies as day transforms into night.
Oia village serves as the perfect vantage point for photographing this iconic scene.
Myanmar
Bagan's ancient temples
Bagan in Myanmar is home to thousands of ancient temples that dot its plains.
As the sun goes down, these heritage structures are illuminated in gold with colorful skies in the backdrop.
Scaling one of these temples lets you soak in the sweeping views while witnessing history come alive at sunset.
Turkey
Cappadocia's unique landscapes
Cappadocia is famous for its otherwordly landscapes carved by volcanic activities thousands of years ago. But it also has the most gorgeous sunsets, too!
Watching hot air balloons float over fairy chimneys during twilight hours makes for an exquisite sight like no other place on the planet.