5 sculpture styles influencing modern decor
African sculpture designs have always inspired modern decor lovers.
These timeless pieces, made from wood, metal or clay, embody the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of the continent.
Their unique forms and intricate details make them just perfect for characterizing contemporary spaces.
Here, we look at five iconic African sculpture designs that continue to influence modern interior design trends.
Yoruba masks
The elegance of Yoruba masks
Originating from Nigeria, Yoruba masks are known for their intricate carvings and symbolic meanings.
Traditionally, these masks are used in ceremonies and rituals. In modern decor, they can be used as striking wall art or centerpieces. They add depth and cultural significance to any room.
Their bold lines and expressive features make them a favorite among collectors who seek to infuse their spaces with history and artistry.
Shona sculptures
The grace of Shona stone sculptures
Shona stone sculptures from Zimbabwe are known for their smooth finishes and abstract shapes.
Made from serpentine stone, these sculptures are usually shaped human figures or animals in graceful poses.
They add a touch of serenity and sophistication to modern-day interiors.
The natural colors of the stone match with different color palettes, making them a perfect fit for both minimalist and eclectic decor styles.
Akan goldweights
The symbolism in Akan goldweights
Akan goldweights are tiny brass objects that were once used as weights to measure gold dust in Ghana's trade markets.
Each piece is intricately designed, depicting a symbol of a proverb or a historical event.
In modern-day decor, these goldweights can be displayed as unique conversation starters on your shelves or coffee tables. Their historical weight adds an element of storytelling to any space.
Bamileke beads
The boldness of Bamileke beaded sculptures
Known for their vibrant colors and detailed beadwork, Bamileke beaded sculptures from Cameroon are a treat for the eyes.
Traditionally used in royal ceremonies, these sculptures often depict animals or human figures adorned with colorful beads.
In contemporary settings, they add a pop of color and texture that enlivens neutral spaces.
Their craftsmanship showcases the skillful artistry passed down through generations.
Dogon panels
The intricacy of Dogon door panels
Dogon door panels from Mali show intricate carvings of scenes from daily life or mythology.
These wooden panels used to be doors on granaries but now find their place as decorative wall hangings in modern homes.
Their detailed patterns not only give visual interest but also a peek into the rich cultural narratives of the Dogon people.