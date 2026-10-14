How to recover corrupted photos on your phone
What's the story
Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, serving as a primary means of capturing and storing photographs. However, sometimes these photos can get corrupted due to a variety of reasons, such as software glitches or improper shutdowns. Recovering these corrupted files can be crucial for preserving memories. Here are some practical ways to recover corrupted photo files on your smartphone, without any technical jargon or complex procedures.
Tip 1
Use built-in recovery tools
Most smartphones have built-in recovery tools that can help restore corrupted photos.
These tools usually scan the device for any file inconsistencies and try to repair them automatically.
To access these tools, head to the settings menu and look for options related to storage or file management.
If you find any such option, follow the prompts to initiate a scan and repair process.
Tip 2
Utilize third-party apps
There are several third-party apps available that specialize in recovering corrupted photo files on smartphones.
These apps usually come with user-friendly interfaces and straightforward instructions, making it easy for anyone to use them.
Simply download one of these apps from a trusted source, open it, and follow the on-screen instructions to scan your device for corrupted photos.
Tip 3
Restore from cloud backups
If you have been backing up your photos on a cloud service, you might be able to restore corrupted files from there.
Most cloud services offer automatic backups of your photos as you take them, ensuring that you have a secure copy of your images saved online.
Just log in to your cloud account, find the corrupted photo in the backup section, and restore it.
Tip 4
Check SD card integrity
If your smartphone stores photos on an SD card, check its integrity, as it may be the cause of corruption issues.
Use a computer with an SD card reader to run diagnostic tests on the card.
If you find any errors or bad sectors, consider reformatting the card after backing up any accessible data.
This can help prevent further corruption issues in the future.