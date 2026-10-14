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Fix nasal congestion with these home remedies
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Fix nasal congestion with these home remedies

By Simran Jeet
Oct 14, 2026
03:40 pm
What's the story

Nasal congestion can be annoying, making it difficult to breathe and focus on daily tasks. While over-the-counter medications are widely available, many prefer natural remedies to relieve themselves. These remedies are often cost-effective and easy to use at home. In this article, we will explore five natural ways to relieve nasal congestion, giving you options that are simple and effective.

Tip 1

Steam inhalation for relief

Steam inhalation is a simple, yet effective way to clear nasal passages.

By inhaling steam from hot water, you can loosen mucus and reduce swelling in the nasal membranes.

To try this remedy, fill a bowl with hot water, lean over it with a towel covering your head, and breathe deeply through your nose for about 10 minutes.

This method can be done twice daily for best results.

Tip 2

Saline nasal rinse

A saline nasal rinse helps flush out mucus and allergens from the nasal passages. It also moisturizes dry membranes, giving you relief from congestion.

For a saline rinse, mix one teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm distilled water.

Using a neti pot or squeeze bottle, gently irrigate each nostril with the solution once or twice daily.

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Tip 3

Humidifier use at home

Using a humidifier at home can add moisture to the air, which helps keep your nasal passages hydrated.

This is particularly helpful during dry seasons or in air-conditioned environments, where indoor air tends to be dry.

Keeping a humidifier in your bedroom while you sleep can significantly improve breathing comfort and reduce nighttime congestion.

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Tip 4

Herbal teas for soothing effect

Herbal teas like peppermint or ginger tea provide soothing effects that may help reduce inflammation in the sinuses.

Peppermint tea contains menthol, which acts as a natural decongestant, while ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may ease swelling in the nasal passages.

Drinking these teas warm several times a day could provide additional relief from congestion symptoms.

Tip 5

Warm compress application

Applying warm compresses over your sinuses can relieve pressure and discomfort caused by congestion.

Soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring out excess moisture, and place it over your nose and forehead for about 10 minutes at a time.

This method can be repeated multiple times throughout the day as needed.

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