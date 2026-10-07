Flat hair? Try these instant volume hacks
What's the story
Flat hair can be a common concern for many, leaving them looking lifeless and dull. However, there are several instant hacks that can add volume and bounce to your locks without any elaborate styling or products. These simple tricks can be easily incorporated into your daily routine, giving you fuller-looking hair in no time. Here are five effective ways to achieve voluminous hair instantly.
Tip 1
Flip your part
Switching up your hair part can instantly create the illusion of more volume.
If you usually part your hair on one side, try flipping it to the other side. This simple change lifts the roots and adds body to your hair, making it look fuller.
You can also experiment with different parting styles, like zig-zag or deep side part, for added effect.
Tip 2
Use dry shampoo
Dry shampoo is a quick fix for adding volume at the roots. It absorbs excess oil and gives texture to limp strands.
Just spray or sprinkle dry shampoo at the roots, then massage it in with your fingers for even distribution.
This will give you lift and movement without washing your hair.
Tip 3
Tease your roots
Teasing involves backcombing small sections of hair at the roots to create volume.
Take a fine-toothed comb and gently backcomb sections of hair near the scalp, and then smooth over them with a brush or fingers.
This technique adds instant height and fullness, perfect for special occasions or when you need an extra boost.
Tip 4
Blow-dry upside down
Blow-drying upside down is an easy way to add volume from the roots.
Bend forward while blow-drying your hair with a round brush, directing airflow at the roots for maximum lift.
Once dried, flip back upright, and style as desired for bouncy, voluminous locks.
Tip 5
Use volumizing mousse
Volumizing mousse is an effective product designed specifically to add body and lift to flat hair types.
Apply a small amount evenly through damp hair before blow-drying or styling as usual.
The mousse will help support each strand's natural shape while providing long-lasting volume throughout the day.