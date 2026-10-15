Breakfast goals? Try these flaxseed recipes
What's the story
Flaxseed is a tiny but powerful seed loaded with nutrients. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, which can help improve your health in several ways. Including flaxseed in your breakfast can be an easy way to boost your nutrition. Here are five simple flaxseed recipes that can make your mornings healthier and tastier.
Smoothie
Flaxseed smoothie delight
A flaxseed smoothie is an easy and quick breakfast option.
Blend one tablespoon of flaxseeds with a banana, half a cup of yogurt, and a cup of almond milk.
This combination gives you a creamy texture with the goodness of fiber and protein.
The banana adds natural sweetness, while the flaxseeds provide essential fatty acids.
This smoothie is perfect for those on the go.
Oatmeal
Flaxseed oatmeal bowl
Start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal enriched with flaxseeds.
Cook half a cup of oats in water or milk until soft.
Stir in one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, along with honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
Top it off with fresh fruits like berries or sliced apples for added flavor and nutrients.
Pancakes
Flaxseed pancakes
Flaxseed pancakes are an excellent twist on traditional pancakes.
Mix one cup flour, two tablespoons ground flaxseeds, one tablespoon baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.
In another bowl, whisk together half a cup milk and one tablespoon vegetable oil before combining both mixtures into a batter form suitable for cooking on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.
Parfait
Flaxseed yogurt parfait
Create a nutritious yogurt parfait by layering Greek yogurt with granola and ground flaxseeds.
Start with a layer of yogurt, followed by a sprinkle of granola, and then a layer of ground flaxseeds.
Repeat these layers until the ingredients are used up.
This parfait not only looks appealing but also offers a balanced mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
Bread slices
Flaxseed bread slices
Baking bread with added ground flaxseed is a great way to boost its nutritional value without changing its taste much.
Just mix two cups whole wheat flour, one tablespoon baking soda, and half a cup ground flaxseed in a bowl.
Add water gradually until the dough is formed. Shape it into slices and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.