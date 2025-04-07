Footwear hacks: Make your shoes last longer
Shoes are an indispensable part of our daily attire and taking proper care of them can increase their lifespan by a great margin.
With just a few simple hacks, you can keep your footwear looking new and save money in the long run.
Here are some practical tips to help you maintain your shoes, keeping them comfortable and durable for the longest time possible.
Shape maintenance
Use shoe trees for shape maintenance
Shoe trees are a godsend when it comes to keeping your shoes' shape intact.
When you insert them into your footwear during non-usage, they ensure that no creases or wrinkles develop.
This is especially useful for leather shoes, which can easily lose their form over the years.
A good pair of shoe trees can truly work wonders in how well your shoes last through the years.
Rotation strategy
Rotate your shoes regularly
Wearing the same pair of shoes day in and day out can make them wear out faster.
If you rotate between a few pairs, you give each one a chance to air out and recuperate from everyday wear.
This practice minimizes moisture accumulation inside the shoe, which can lead to bad odors and material degradation over time.
Cleaning tips
Clean shoes with appropriate products
Regular cleaning is essential to extend the lifespan of your shoes.
By using products specifically designed for the fabric of your footwear, like leather cleaner or suede brush, you can effectively remove dirt and stains without damaging them.
Consistent cleaning not only keeps them looking fresh but also prevents the material from breaking down before time.
Waterproofing methods
Waterproof your footwear
Applying a waterproof spray or wax on your shoes creates a protective barrier against moisture damage.
This is particularly important during rains or if you walk on wet surfaces often.
Waterproofing prevents water stains and protects materials (like leather) from drying out or cracking due to moisture exposure.
Storage solutions
Store shoes properly when not in use
Proper storage is crucial to maintaining shoe quality over the years.
Keep them away from direct sunlight or heat sources that could fade or warp materials such as leather or fabric uppers.
Using dust bags or boxes also protects them from dust accumulation while allowing airflow around each pair when stored away between uses.