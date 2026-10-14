Got a headache? Try this cooling compress

To prepare the peppermint tea compress, start by brewing a strong cup of peppermint tea.

Use two teabags or a tablespoon of loose leaves in hot water, and let it steep for about 10 minutes.

Once brewed, allow the tea to cool slightly before using it.

Soak a clean cloth or small towel in the cooled tea, and wring out excess liquid so it's damp but not dripping.