These French Riviera towns may not be worth the hype
What's the story
The French Riviera is famous for its glamorous lifestyle and beautiful towns. However, not all towns live up to their reputation. Some are often overcrowded and overpriced, without offering anything unique. Knowing these overrated towns can help you plan a more rewarding trip. Here is a look at some of these places, and why they may not be worth your time or money.
#1
Overcrowded Nice
Nice is the largest city on the French Riviera and sees many tourists all year round.
While its Promenade des Anglais is iconic, the crowds can be overwhelming during peak seasons.
The city has a few nice beaches and museums, but many visitors find it too crowded to enjoy fully.
If you want to experience the Riviera without the hustle, you may want to skip Nice in favor of lesser-known destinations.
#2
Expensive Saint-Tropez
Saint-Tropez is synonymous with luxury and celebrity sightings, but it comes at a price.
The town is known for its high-end boutiques and swanky beach clubs, which may not be in everyone's budget.
While you can spot some famous personalities here, the exorbitant prices for food and accommodation can be a turnoff for many travelers.
If you are not keen on spending a lot just for the sake of being in a popular place, you might want to skip Saint-Tropez.
#3
Limited appeal of Cannes
Cannes is famous for its film festival, but outside this event, many find it lacking in attractions.
The town has a few shopping streets and beaches, but they are similar to what other Riviera towns offer at a much lower price.
Without the festival's glitz, Cannes can feel like an ordinary coastal town, with not much else to offer.
#4
Monaco's high costs
Monaco is famous for its opulence, but that comes at a steep price.
While the city-state has some stunning views and luxurious casinos, everything from hotels to meals costs a bomb here.
Many tourists come hoping to see what makes Monaco so special, but end up disappointed by how much they have to shell out for even basic services.