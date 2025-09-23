Fresh thyme: 5 recipes you'll love

Fresh thyme is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of various dishes. Its earthy flavor and aromatic qualities make it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Whether you're looking to add a new twist to your meals or simply want to enjoy the natural goodness of this herb, here are five creative ways to use fresh thyme in your cooking.

Tip 1 Thyme-infused olive oil Creating thyme-infused olive oil is an easy way to add flavor to salads and pasta dishes. Simply combine fresh thyme sprigs with olive oil in a bottle and let it sit for a week. The infusion process allows the oil to absorb the essence of the herb, resulting in a fragrant addition to your culinary repertoire. Use it as a dressing or drizzle over roasted vegetables for an extra layer of taste.

Tip 2 Thyme and lemon roasted potatoes Roasting potatoes with fresh thyme and lemon is an excellent way to bring out their natural sweetness. Toss potato wedges with olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, and chopped thyme before roasting them in the oven until golden brown. The combination of citrus and herb creates a delightful contrast that enhances the overall flavor profile without overpowering it.

Tip 3 Herbal tea with fresh thyme Making herbal tea with fresh thyme is an easy and refreshing way to enjoy its health benefits. Just steep a few sprigs of thyme in hot water for five minutes. Add honey or lemon for flavor, if you want. This simple drink not only hydrates but also provides soothing qualities that can help with digestion and relaxation.

Tip 4 Thyme-scented vegetable broth Adding fresh thyme while preparing vegetable broth gives depth and complexity to soups or stews later on. Simmer vegetables like carrots, celery, onions along with water, salt, peppercorns, bay leaves, and several sprigs of thyme, too, until flavorful. Strain out solids before using broth base as needed throughout the week ahead.