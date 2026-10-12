Are fresh juices really healthy?
What's the story
Freshly squeezed juices are often considered a healthier alternative to processed ones. However, there are many myths surrounding their health benefits. This article aims to debunk some common misconceptions about freshly squeezed juices, providing insights into their nutritional value and potential drawbacks. By understanding these myths, consumers can make informed choices about incorporating juice into their diets.
Sugar content
Myth: Freshly squeezed juice has no sugar
One common myth is that freshly squeezed juice does not have sugar.
In reality, fruit juices are naturally high in sugar, even when no added sugars are used.
The sugars in fruit juices can spike blood sugar levels quickly, which may not be ideal for everyone, especially those managing diabetes or watching their sugar intake.
Nutritional value
Myth: All juices are nutrient-rich
Another misconception is that all freshly squeezed juices are packed with nutrients.
While they do provide vitamins and minerals, the nutrient content can vary depending on the fruit used and how the juice is prepared.
For example, juicing removes fiber from fruits, which is essential for digestion and maintaining stable blood sugar levels.
Weight loss claims
Myth: Juices help with weight loss
Many believe that drinking freshly squeezed juice can help them lose weight. However, this is not always true.
Juices are calorie-dense, without the fiber of whole fruits, that help you feel full.
Relying solely on juices for weight loss may result in consuming more calories than intended.
Detoxification claims
Myth: Freshly squeezed juices detoxify the body
A popular belief is that freshly squeezed juices can detoxify the body.
However, our body has its own detoxification system through the liver and kidneys, which efficiently eliminate toxins without needing external help from juices or supplements.
Relying solely on juice for detoxification may lead to nutrient deficiencies if not balanced with whole foods.
Homemade vs store-bought
Myth: Homemade juice is always healthier
Many assume homemade juice is always healthier than store-bought options.
While homemade juices allow you to control ingredients and avoid preservatives, they may still lack some nutrients found in commercially fortified juices.
Store-bought options often have added vitamins and minerals that can complement a balanced diet when consumed in moderation.