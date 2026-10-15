Never cooked breadfruit? Start with these recipes
What's the story
Breadfruit is a versatile tropical fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its starchy texture and mild flavor make it an excellent substitute for potatoes or other root vegetables. Here are five delicious ways to cook with breadfruit, each offering a unique twist on traditional recipes. Whether you are looking for a savory side dish or a hearty main course, these ideas will inspire you to explore the culinary potential of this nutritious fruit.
Dish 1
Breadfruit curry delight
Breadfruit curry is a delightful way to enjoy this fruit's unique texture.
Start by peeling and cubing the breadfruit, then sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in coconut oil until fragrant.
Add curry powder, turmeric, and cumin for flavor. Toss in the breadfruit cubes and coconut milk, letting it simmer until tender.
This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads, making it a satisfying meal option.
Dish 2
Crispy breadfruit fries
For a healthier alternative to regular fries, try making crispy breadfruit fries.
Cut the peeled breadfruit into thin strips and soak them in water for about 30 minutes to remove excess starch.
Pat dry, and toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices, like paprika or garlic powder.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown for a crunchy snack or side dish.
Dish 3
Creamy breadfruit soup
Creamy breadfruit soup is perfect for those chilly evenings when you want something warm and comforting.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced breadfruit, along with vegetable broth, and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer until the fruit is tender.
Blend the mixture until smooth using an immersion blender, then stir in coconut milk for creaminess before serving.
Dish 4
Roasted breadfruit wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of breadfruit while giving them a crispy exterior.
Cut the peeled fruit into wedges, like potato wedges; coat lightly with olive oil; season well with salt, pepper, and herbs like rosemary or thyme if desired;
roast at 220 degrees Celsius until crispy outside yet tender inside—about 45 minutes depending on size.
Dish 5
Sweet breadfruit pancakes
Sweet pancakes made from ripe breadfruit make for an exotic breakfast option.
Mash ripe fruits until smooth, then mix with flour, sugar, baking powder, and milk to form a batter.
Cook on a hot griddle, flipping once bubbles appear on the surface.
Serve with honey, syrup, or fresh fruit toppings, according to preference.