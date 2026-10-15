Never cooked breadfruit? Start with these recipes

Breadfruit curry is a delightful way to enjoy this fruit's unique texture.

Start by peeling and cubing the breadfruit, then sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in coconut oil until fragrant.

Add curry powder, turmeric, and cumin for flavor. Toss in the breadfruit cubes and coconut milk, letting it simmer until tender.

This dish pairs well with rice or flatbreads, making it a satisfying meal option.