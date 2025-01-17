Golden syrup twists: Sweet and savory recipes
Golden syrup, a thick, amber-colored inverted sugar syrup, is a staple ingredient in many international cuisines.
It not only adds moisture but also imparts a deep, caramel-like flavor to a wide range of dishes.
In this article, we explore five creative ways to use golden syrup in both sweet and savory recipes. These tips will transform everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences.
Breakfast
Sweeten your breakfast porridge
Want to make your morning porridge extra special? Just drizzle in some golden syrup!
A spoonful of golden syrup stirred into your oatmeal or rice porridge adds a deliciously rich flavor and silky texture that transforms your breakfast into a comforting treat.
Top it off with some sliced bananas or berries for a touch of indulgence.
Baking
Elevate your baking game
Golden syrup is the secret ingredient your baking has been missing!
Swap out plain old sugar for golden syrup in cookies, cakes, and muffins for a super moist and decadently rich treat.
Just use three-quarters cup of golden syrup for every cup of sugar the recipe calls for.
And, be sure to reduce any liquid in the recipe by three tablespoons to keep everything perfectly balanced.
Pancakes
A twist on classic pancakes
Pancakes, a beloved breakfast staple worldwide, can be elevated to a whole new level of deliciousness by adding golden syrup to the batter before cooking.
Just mix in two tablespoons of golden syrup for an inherent sweetness and richness that outshines maple syrup.
Serve these pancakes with fresh fruit and an extra drizzle of golden syrup for a truly indulgent start to your day.
Savory dishes
Savory dishes deserve some sweetness too
Golden syrup isn't reserved for sweet treats; it can be a secret weapon in savory dishes too.
Try glazing your roasted veggies with a mix of two parts olive oil and one part golden syrup before popping them in the oven.
It amplifies their natural yumminess and creates a beautiful caramelized finish.
Bread making
Transform homemade bread
Adding golden syrup to your homemade bread recipes creates loaves with a unique tenderness and a hint of sweetness.
This underlying sweetness pairs wonderfully with both sweet and savory toppings.
Substitute one tablespoon of sugar from your bread recipe with one tablespoon of golden syrup to infuse your homemade bread with this delicious touch.