Read these books recommended by Bill Gates

Bill Gates , a man of letters, has frequently shared his reading lists with the world. Among his favorites, African literature is a special one. The continent's captivating storytelling and rich diversity provide an unparalleled glimpse into its cultures and histories. Gates' recommendations include some of the most profound reads that explore life and thought in Africa. Here are some stunning pieces of African literature that caught his eye.

#1 'Things Fall Apart' by Chinua Achebe Things Fall Apart is a landmark in African literature. It highlights the effect of colonialism on traditional Igbo society through the protagonist Okonkwo, a revered leader and warrior of his village. The novel covers the themes of cultural clash, identity, and change. Achebe's narrative gives readers an authentic insight into pre-colonial Africa and the challenges it encountered during its evolution.

#2 'Half of a Yellow Sun' by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is set in a period that is difficult to forget- the late 1960s. The novel's personal stories are set against the backdrop of a time of great change, and the book speaks of love, loyalty, and survival. Adichie's characters are alive, and they show the humane side of change, resilience in the face of adversity.

#3 'The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency' by Alexander McCall Smith Alexander McCall Smith's series starting with The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency introduces readers to Botswana's first female detective, Precious Ramotswe. Set in Gaborone, this delightful series blends mystery with humor as it tackles societal issues through Mma Ramotswe's investigations. The books not only celebrate Botswana's culture but also touch upon universal themes such as justice and morality.