Melomakarona: The beloved cookies of Greece
What's the story
Greek melomakarona are traditional cookies that are a staple during the festive season. These delicious treats are made with flour, olive oil, and spices, and are soaked in syrup. They are not just tasty, but also a part of Greek culture and tradition. Here's a look at the history, ingredients, and preparation of these beloved cookies.
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Historical roots of melomakarona
Melomakarona have been around since ancient Greece. They were first made to celebrate the winter solstice.
The name melomakarona comes from the Greek word melo, meaning honey, and makarona, meaning blessed.
Over the years, they became a Christmas staple, as they were easy to make in large batches and could last long.
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Key ingredients used in preparation
The main ingredients of melomakarona are flour, olive oil, sugar, orange juice, cinnamon, and walnuts.
The use of olive oil makes them moist while keeping them healthy.
The addition of spices, such as cinnamon, gives them a warm flavor that goes perfectly with the holiday season.
Walnuts are added for a crunchy texture.
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Step-by-step preparation guide
To make melomakarona, mix flour, baking powder, and spices in a bowl.
In another bowl, mix olive oil, sugar, and orange juice until dissolved.
Gradually add the dry mixture to form dough balls.
Bake until golden brown, then soak them in syrup made from water, sugar, and honey.
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Variations across regions in Greece
While melomakarona recipes vary slightly from region to region in Greece, the basic elements remain the same.
Some areas add different nuts or dried fruits for variety, while others may use different syrups or toppings, like sesame seeds or powdered sugar, for added sweetness and texture contrast.