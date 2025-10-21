Green rooibos: Your skin needs it

Green rooibos, a plant from South Africa , is gaining popularity for its skin benefits. Unlike traditional rooibos, the green variant is unfermented and retains more antioxidants. The plant is said to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help you achieve clearer skin. Here's how green rooibos can help you achieve a healthier complexion.

#1 Rich in antioxidants Green rooibos is loaded with antioxidants such as aspalathin and nothofagin. These compounds fight oxidative stress caused by free radicals, which can damage skin cells. By neutralizing these harmful agents, green rooibos may help reduce signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. Its high antioxidant content makes it a great addition to any skincare routine.

#2 Anti-inflammatory properties The anti-inflammatory properties of green rooibos can help soothe irritated skin. It may reduce redness and swelling associated with conditions like acne or eczema. The calming effect of this plant extract makes it suitable for sensitive skin types looking for relief from inflammation without harsh chemicals.

#3 Supports skin hydration Green rooibos also promotes hydration by improving the skin's moisture retention capabilities. It strengthens the skin barrier, preventing moisture loss throughout the day. This natural hydration support keeps your complexion looking plump and youthful, making it an ideal choice for those battling dry or dehydrated skin.