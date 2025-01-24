A guide to growing celery in water-filled bowls
What's the story
Growing celery indoors in water-filled bowls is easy and fun. Plus, you get to enjoy fresh, crisp celery without leaving your house.
This method only needs a few simple things and is a great project for beginner gardeners or even seasoned green thumbs.
With a little care and patience, you can grow delicious and healthy celery stalks.
Selection
Selecting the right celery base
Start by choosing a healthy celery base from your kitchen scraps, i.e. the bottom part that you normally throw away.
Pick a base that has fresh, green shoots already emerging from its center, as this indicates it's still alive and ready for regrowth.
This is important because a living base greatly improves your chances of successfully cultivating crisp, edible celery stalks indoors.
Preparation
Preparing the bowl and water
To get ready for growing celery, take a shallow bowl and fill it with water—about an inch deep.
Make sure to change the water every two days to keep it fresh and free from bacteria.
This step is important as changing water frequently ensures your celery gets a healthy start, free from any bacterial growth that might slow it down.
Remember, clean water is the secret to a happy plant!
Positioning
Positioning for optimal growth
For best growth, place the bowl in a location that gets plenty of indirect sunlight.
Celery plants like cooler conditions but still need enough light to grow well.
A windowsill with all-day filtered sunlight is perfect for this.
Getting this balance of light and temperature right is the key to growing celery indoors. You will soon have fresh and crunchy stalks!
Monitoring
Monitoring growth and transplanting
In approximately a week, you should see roots starting to grow as well as new leaves emerging from the center.
At this point, just keep an eye on the water level and wait for the plant to grow a bit more.
When it's about three inches tall, you can transplant it into soil if you want.
Care
Care tips for thriving plants
Keep your indoor celery happy by keeping the soil moist after transplanting.
Regular watering and feeding with a balanced liquid fertilizer every two weeks are key.
This will encourage the growth of crisp stalks, ready for harvesting.
By following these care tips, you can ensure the healthy growth of your celery plants, providing you with fresh and crunchy produce.