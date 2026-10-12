Make everyday hairstyles look classy with clips
What's the story
Hair clips have always been a favorite among people looking for an easy, yet elegant hairstyle. These versatile tools can be used to create a number of looks, be it for an everyday outing or a special occasion. With the right technique and placement, hair clips can add a touch of sophistication to any hairstyle. Here are some timeless styles that highlight the beauty of hair clips.
#1
Classic French twist with a clip
The French twist is a classic hairstyle that oozes elegance and sophistication. By using a decorative clip, you can take this style to the next level.
To get this look, start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck and twisting it upwards.
Secure the twist with bobby pins, and finish off with a statement clip for added flair.
This style is perfect for formal events or even everyday wear.
#2
Half-up style with decorative clips
The half-up style is the best way to show off your hair while keeping it neat.
By adding decorative clips, you can customize this look to suit any occasion.
Simply take the top section of your hair and secure it at the back with one or two clips of your choice.
This style is ideal for casual outings or even office wear, giving you an effortless yet polished appearance.
#3
Sleek low bun secured by clips
A sleek low bun is always classy, and when secured with elegant clips, it becomes even more so.
Start by pulling your hair into a low ponytail and twist it into a bun at the nape of your neck.
Use small bobby pins or decorative hairpins to secure the bun in place.
This hairstyle is perfect for professional settings or formal gatherings where you want to look refined.
#4
Side-swept curls held by clips
Side-swept curls give you an effortlessly glamorous look, especially when held in place by beautiful clips.
Curl sections of your hair loosely with a curling iron, then sweep them all to one side of your face.
Secure them in place using pretty clips along the side parting line, giving you volume and style without any fuss.