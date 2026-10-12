Give your hair a stylish twist with barrettes
What's the story
Barrettes are the most versatile and stylish accessories that can instantly elevate any hairstyle. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, these clips can do wonders. From simple to intricate designs, barrettes come in all shapes and sizes, making them suitable for all occasions. Here are five chic hairstyles that make the best use of barrettes, giving you a stylish look without much effort.
Ponytail style
Sleek low ponytail with barrette
A sleek low ponytail, paired with a barrette, is an elegant choice for both work and evening events.
Start by straightening your hair for a smooth finish.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band.
Then, add a decorative barrette to hold the ponytail in place and add some flair to this classic look.
Half-up twist
Half-up twist with decorative clip
The half-up twist hairstyle is perfect for adding some volume and interest to your locks.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head, twist them toward the back, and secure them together with a decorative clip or barrette.
This style is ideal for both casual outings and special occasions.
Braided crown
Braided crown adorned with barrettes
A braided crown embellished with barrettes is an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement.
Start by braiding your hair all the way around your head like a crown.
Secure it with small elastics at intervals along the braid's length, and then pin it into place with decorative barrettes for added elegance.
Messy bun
Messy bun secured by clips
For those busy days when you want to look effortlessly chic, a messy bun is the way to go.
Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and pin it into place with bobby pins or decorative clips, like barrettes, which add style while keeping everything secure.
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves held by barrettes
Side-swept waves are timelessly elegant, and when held in place by pretty barrettes, they become even more so!
Use a curling iron to create soft waves throughout your locks, then sweep them over one shoulder, securing sections at intervals along their length using pretty clips or barrettes, as desired.