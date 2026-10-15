5 chic half-up hairstyles for your next party
What's the story
Half-up hairstyles are the perfect blend of elegance and ease, making them a go-to for parties. These styles give you the best of both worlds: the sophistication of an updo and the relaxed vibe of loose hair. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, there is a half-up style to match your taste. Here are five timeless half-up hairstyles that will make you the star of any party.
#1
Classic half-up bun
The classic half-up bun is a favorite for its simplicity and chicness.
Just twist the top section of your hair and pin it into a bun at the crown of your head.
This style works well with all hair types and lengths, giving you an effortless look that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.
#2
Braided half crown
The braided half crown is perfect for those who want to add a touch of romance to their look.
Simply braid two sections from either side of your head, and pin them at the back, leaving the rest of your hair loose.
This style works best with medium to long hair, and adds an intricate detail without being too overbearing.
#3
Twisted half-updo
For a modern twist on traditional styles, go for the twisted half-updo.
Take small sections from each side of your head and twist them toward the back, securing with bobby pins or a decorative clip.
This style gives a sleek appearance while keeping your hair out of your face, making it ideal for dancing, mingling, or attending parties.
#4
Half-up waterfall braid
The half-up waterfall braid gives an ethereal touch to any party look.
Start by creating a regular braid on one side of your head, but drop every other section as you go along.
Secure it at the back with pins so that it flows like cascading water over loose strands underneath.
#5
Messy half-up ponytail
The messy half-up ponytail is ideal for those who love casual yet stylish looks.
Gather only the top layers into a loose ponytail at mid-height on the back side of the head, leaving the remaining tresses flowing freely below.
This effortless appearance is ideal for laid-back gatherings, yet can be dressed up with accessories for a more polished finish.