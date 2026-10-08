5 surprising benefits of handstand push-ups
What's the story
Handstand push-ups are a challenging exercise that can do wonders for your fitness. They work the shoulders, arms, and core, and improve balance and coordination. As you perform this exercise, you engage multiple muscle groups, which can lead to improved strength and stability. Here are five surprising benefits of adding handstand push-ups to your routine.
#1
Enhances upper body strength
Handstand push-ups are a great way to build upper body strength.
They target the shoulders, triceps, and chest muscles, giving a comprehensive workout without the need for any equipment.
As you lift your body weight vertically, you develop muscle endurance and power.
This exercise can be particularly beneficial for athletes looking to improve their performance in sports that require upper body strength.
#2
Improves core stability
Doing handstand push-ups requires a strong core to keep the body balanced and aligned.
The core muscles work overtime to keep the spine straight and the body stable during the exercise.
Over time, this leads to better core stability, which can improve posture and reduce the risk of back pain.
A strong core also helps with other physical activities by providing a solid foundation for movement.
#3
Boosts cardiovascular health
Although handstand push-ups are mainly a strength exercise, they can also give you a cardiovascular boost when performed in high-intensity intervals or as part of a circuit training routine.
The effort required to perform them correctly increases heart rate and blood circulation, promoting cardiovascular health.
Regular practice may contribute to improved heart function and endurance.
#4
Enhances balance and coordination
Performing handstand push-ups requires a lot of balance and coordination as you are inverted while doing the exercise.
This improves your proprioception (awareness of body position in space) and coordination skills over time.
Better balance translates to improved performance in other physical activities, like dancing or martial arts, where agility is key.
#5
Increases mental focus
Handstand push-ups require a lot of concentration and mental focus, as you are balancing on your hands while working out.
This improves your mind-body connection, making you more aware of your body movements while doing the exercise.
The improved mental focus can help you with other aspects of life by making you more focused and attentive in general.