Love pumpkin seeds? You must try these recipes
What's the story
Rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, pumpkin seeds give an excellent boost to your meals.
These seeds give an amazing crunch and flavor to salads and snacks.
Here are five unique dishes you can try with pumpkin seeds, ideal for giving an unusual twist to your meals.
Pesto twist
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta
Transform your pasta night by making a pesto sauce using pumpkin seeds instead of traditional pine nuts.
Blend together fresh basil leaves, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds for a nutty twist on this classic sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta for a quick and delicious meal that is both satisfying and full of flavor.
Breakfast boost
Crunchy pumpkin seed granola
Elevate your breakfast game by adding pumpkin seeds to homemade granola.
Just mix oats, honey or maple syrup, dried fruits, nuts, and pumpkin seeds and bake till golden brown.
This crunchy granola goes perfectly with yogurt or milk and gives you an energy-packed start to your day.
Salad crunch
Roasted pumpkin seed salad topping
Add texture and nutrition to salads by sprinkling roasted pumpkin seeds on top.
Simply roast the seeds in the oven with olive oil and salt until they are crispy.
Use them as a topping for green salads or grain bowls for an added crunch that enhances both taste and presentation.
Snack time
Spicy pumpkin seed snack mix
Make a spicy snack mix with roasted pumpkin seeds as the star.
Toss them with pretzels, nuts, spices like paprika or cayenne pepper, and bake until everything gets coated with seasoning.
This mix serves as a perfect party snack or a midday treat when you're craving something savory.
Nutty spread
Pumpkin seed butter spread
Make your own creamy spread by blending roasted pumpkin seeds into a butter-like consistency using a food processor.
Add honey or cinnamon if desired for extra sweetness before spreading it on toast or crackers as an alternative option compared to regular nut butters available in stores today.