Key learnings from 'The Slow Regard of Silent Things' book
What's the story
The Slow Regard of Silent Things is a novel like no other.
It teaches you the most important life lesson - the art of patience.
This article explores how the narrative and its enigmatic protagonist, Auri, serve as a gentle guide to slowing down, embracing patience, and finding joy in the smallest details.
Solitude
Embracing solitude for self-discovery
In The Slow Regard of Silent Things, Auri spends her days alone, forming profound connections with the world around her and within her.
This aloneness is depicted not as a state of loneliness but as a precious opportunity for self-discovery and introspection.
It shows readers the importance of solitude, of taking time to truly listen to their own hearts, to their hopes, fears, and dreams.
Simplicity
Finding beauty in simplicity
Auri is a character who takes delight in simple objects and tasks.
She treasures the act of arranging items in her underground world, and can spend pages describing the beauty of a single spoon.
This viewpoint invites readers to see the beauty in simplicity.
In a world where worth is often determined by consumerism, finding value in simple pleasures can lead to a more satisfying, less materialistic life.
Patience
The virtue of patience
Patience is the essence of Auri's life.
Her whole day is a waiting game: waiting for objects to show what they want to be, or waiting for the right time to do something.
This lesson is a powerful one for readers. We often want things to happen on our schedule.
But waiting can often yield better results than rushing into things.
Resilience
Learning from failure
Auri's experiments often go wrong, but instead of getting discouraged, she sees failure as a stepping stone to learning.
This positive attitude toward failure inspires readers to embrace their mistakes as opportunities for growth, rather than sources of discouragement.
Accepting failure as a part of the process, rather than an end, can cultivate perseverance and spark creativity.
Rituals
The power of rituals
The protagonist's life in The Slow Regard of Silent Things is filled with tiny, private ceremonies that provide comfort and order in a chaotic world.
These ceremonies highlight the importance of creating personal routines or traditions to anchor our days.
Whether it's a morning stroll, an afternoon coffee ritual, or reserving a few quiet moments for reading each night, these small ceremonies can help us discover calm and structure.