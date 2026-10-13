5 hidden gems in Iceland you need to see
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its dramatic landscapes and natural wonders, but beyond the crowded tourist spots lie tranquil retreats that offer a unique experience. These hidden gems are perfect for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of popular attractions. From serene lakes to peaceful valleys, these spots provide a calm environment to relax and rejuvenate. Here are five such tranquil retreats in Iceland.
#1
The serene beauty of Lake Myvatn
Lake Myvatn is a peaceful retreat in North Iceland. The area is famous for its geothermal activity and diverse birdlife.
You can take leisurely walks around the lake or visit nearby attractions like Dimmuborgir lava formations and Hverfjall crater.
The calm waters of the lake make it an ideal spot for reflection and solitude.
#2
Discovering the quietude of Thingvellir National Park
Thingvellir National Park is not just a UNESCO World Heritage Site but also a tranquil retreat.
Located between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, the park offers stunning views and peaceful hiking trails.
Visitors can explore Almannagja Gorge, or relax by Silfra Fissure, famous for its crystal-clear waters.
#3
Embracing solitude at Landmannalaugar
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal hot springs.
Situated in the highlands, the place is perfect for hiking enthusiasts looking for solitude.
The Laugavegur Trail starts here, offering breathtaking views of lava fields and colorful hillsides.
After a long day of exploring, travelers can unwind in natural hot springs, surrounded by nature's beauty.
#4
Finding peace in Westfjords' Dynjandi waterfall
Dynjandi Waterfall in the Westfjords region is a series of cascades that look like a bridal veil.
The remote location guarantees fewer tourists, making it a peaceful place for nature lovers.
A hike up to the top of the waterfall gives you panoramic views of the surrounding fjords and mountains, making it a perfect spot for those looking for peace.
#5
Experiencing tranquility at Snaefellsnes Peninsula's Arnarstapi
Arnarstapi on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula is a small fishing village with stunning coastal cliffs and rock formations.
The Gatklettur Arch Rock formation is a popular spot here, but the area is not crowded, making it a quiet place for walks along the shore or birdwatching opportunities at nearby cliffs, away from the touristy places of Iceland's Golden Circle route.