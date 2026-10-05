How to do high knees exercise with proper form
What's the story
High knees are an amazing exercise to up your cardio game, but doing them right is the key to getting the most out of it. It helps improve your heart health, endurance, and agility. By focusing on posture, you can make the most of this exercise and avoid injuries. Here are some important tips to help you get the right posture while doing high knees.
Tip 1
Keep your core engaged
Engaging your core is essential for maintaining balance and stability during high knees.
A strong core helps support your spine, preventing unnecessary strain on your back.
To engage your core, imagine pulling your belly button toward your spine as you perform the exercise.
This will help you maintain an upright posture and improve the overall efficiency of the movement.
Tip 2
Maintain a neutral spine
A neutral spine is crucial for avoiding injuries while doing high knees.
Make sure your head is aligned with your neck and back, without any excessive arching or rounding.
This alignment helps distribute the impact evenly across your body, reducing stress on joints and muscles.
Tip 3
Keep elbows close to body
Keeping elbows close to your body ensures that arm movements complement leg actions without causing unnecessary distraction or imbalance.
As you pump arms in sync with legs, ensure that elbows remain at about a 90-degree angle, close to torso level.
This coordination enhances momentum generation while keeping focus on leg movements.
Tip 4
Land softly on balls of feet
Landing softly on balls of feet minimizes impact on joints, and maximizes energy efficiency during high knees.
Focus on lightly touching down with each step rather than stomping or landing heavily with heels first.
This technique not only reduces wear and tear, but also promotes quicker transitions between steps, enhancing speed over time.
Tip 5
Maintain consistent breathing pattern
Consistent breathing is key to keeping energy levels up and staying focused during high knees.
Inhale deeply through the nose before starting each set, then exhale steadily through pursed lips as you go through the reps.
This helps keep oxygen flowing to the muscles, keeping you energized and focused throughout the workout.