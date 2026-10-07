Hikers, Azerbaijan has some stunning offbeat trails
What's the story
Azerbaijan is a hidden gem for hiking enthusiasts, with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. While most tourists flock to popular destinations, there are lesser-known trails that offer unique experiences. These trails not only provide stunning views but also a chance to explore the country's natural beauty and history. Here are some of these offbeat hiking routes in Azerbaijan, promising adventure and discovery for those willing to venture beyond the usual paths.
#1
The enchanting Lahij Village trail
Lahij village is famous for its cobbled streets and traditional handicrafts. The hike to this village takes you through lush forests and scenic vistas.
As you walk, you will come across locals engaged in their daily activities, giving you a glimpse of rural life in Azerbaijan.
The trail is moderate in difficulty, making it accessible to most hikers. Once in Lahij, you can explore the village's unique copperware craftsmanship.
#2
Gobustan's ancient rock carvings hike
Gobustan National Park is famous for its ancient rock carvings, some dating back over 40,000 years.
The hike here is a mix of history and nature as you walk through the park's rugged terrain.
You can see prehistoric art depicting scenes of hunting and daily life of early humans.
The park also has stunning views of the surrounding landscape, making it a perfect spot for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
#3
Quba's scenic forest path
Quba is famous for its beautiful forests and picturesque landscapes. The hiking trail here takes you through dense woods with a variety of flora and fauna.
This relatively easy trail is perfect for families or those looking for a leisurely walk in nature.
Along the way, you will find several viewpoints offering panoramic views of Quba's stunning scenery.
#4
Sheki's historical fortress hike
The hike to Sheki Fortress is a blend of history and adventure. The trail winds through picturesque villages and terraced fields, before reaching the ancient fortress, perched on a hilltop.
The fortress offers breathtaking views of Sheki and its surroundings.
The hike is moderately difficult, making it ideal for hikers looking for a mix of cultural exploration and physical challenge.