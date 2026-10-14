Where to spot rare wildlife in Zambia
What's the story
Zambia, a southern African country, is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich wildlife. While most people visit the country to see its famous national parks, there are some lesser-known hiking trails that promise unique wildlife encounters. These trails let you explore Zambia's diverse ecosystems and spot some of its rarest animals. Here are five such trails that are worth a visit for adventurous nature lovers.
#1
Kafue River Trail
The Kafue River Trail takes you through the Kafue National Park, one of Africa's largest national parks.
The trail gives you an opportunity to spot elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species along the riverbanks.
The hike is moderate and can be done by people with average fitness levels.
The best time to visit is during the dry season when animals flock to the river for water.
#2
Luangwa Valley Expedition
The Luangwa Valley Expedition takes you through the South Luangwa National Park, famous for its high concentration of wildlife.
The trail goes through dense forests and open savannahs, where you can spot leopards, giraffes, and zebras in their natural habitat.
This area is famous for walking safaris, giving hikers an intimate experience with nature.
#3
Lower Zambezi Adventure
The Lower Zambezi Adventure takes you through the Lower Zambezi National Park, which is situated along the banks of the Zambezi River.
This trail offers sightings of elephants crossing the river, and crocodiles basking on the shores.
Canoeing along this stretch can also be added to your hiking experience.
The park's varied terrain makes it a great place for birdwatchers, too.
#4
Nyika Plateau trekking
The Nyika Plateau Trekking takes you through Zambia's northernmost region, the Nyika National Park.
The plateau's altitude gives you panoramic views and cooler temperatures than the rest of Zambia.
You can see antelope species like roan and sable grazing in the open grasslands, while rare plants bloom in this unique ecosystem.
#5
Chimanimani Mountains hike
The Chimanimani Mountains Hike takes you through rugged terrain, with stunning views over Mozambique's border with Zimbabwe's Chimanimani Mountains National Park.
This remote area is home to endemic species like the Chimanimani bush-fowl and various butterflies.
The hike is challenging but rewarding, with the chance to see wildlife such as baboons and bushbucks in a pristine environment.