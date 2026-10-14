Hiking the Canadian Rockies: Top spots and tips
What's the story
The Canadian Rockies are home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the world, making them a hiker's paradise. With towering mountains, pristine lakes, and diverse wildlife, these trails offer an unforgettable experience for adventurers. From easy walks to challenging climbs, the Rockies have something for everyone. Here are some of the best hiking trails in the Canadian Rockies that promise breathtaking views and thrilling experiences.
Moraine Lake
Moraine Lake Trail: A must-visit
Moraine Lake is famous for its stunning turquoise waters and surrounding peaks.
The trail to Moraine Lake is a moderate hike of around nine kilometers round trip.
It offers panoramic views of the Ten Peaks, and the chance to see local wildlife such as elk and bears.
The best time to visit is during summer when the lake is fully thawed, giving hikers a chance to witness its vibrant color.
Plain of Six Glaciers
Plain of Six Glaciers: A scenic journey
The Plain of Six Glaciers trail starts from Lake Louise and goes up to six different glaciers.
This 14-kilometer hike offers stunning views of Victoria Glacier, and the opportunity to visit historic tea houses on the way.
Hikers should be prepared for changing weather conditions as they traverse through alpine meadows and rocky terrain.
Johnston Canyon
Johnston Canyon: A family-friendly adventure
Johnston Canyon is an ideal choice for families or those looking for a shorter hike.
The trail is about 5.4 kilometers long (one way) and leads to two stunning waterfalls, Lower Falls and Upper Falls.
Walk through narrow canyons with waterfalls cascading down limestone cliffs, this trail offers an easy yet rewarding experience for all ages.
Iceline Trail
Iceline Trail: A challenging trek
For those looking for a challenge, the Iceline Trail in Yoho National Park is a must.
The 20-kilometer loop trail takes you through alpine meadows, past glaciers, and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Hikers should be well-prepared with proper gear, as this trail can be strenuous due to elevation changes.
Skyline Trail
Skyline Trail: A panoramic experience
The Skyline Trail in Jasper National Park is famous for its sweeping views from the top of Whistlers Mountain.
The 44-kilometer hike is a multi-day trek, with camping spots along the way.
Hikers get to see diverse ecosystems and wildlife, making it an unforgettable journey for those ready for the adventure.