History of sambhar: From monastery to global popularity

Sambhar, the beloved South Indian dish, has a history that dates back centuries. It is said to have originated in the kitchens of a Tamil Nadu monastery. The monks, with their innovative spirit, created this lentil-based stew using locally available ingredients. This humble beginning has transformed sambhar into a staple across India and beyond. Here's a look at sambhar's journey from monastery to global popularity.

#1 Origins in Tamil Nadu The origins of sambhar can be traced back to Tamil Nadu, where it was first prepared by monks in monasteries. They used lentils and vegetables available in their surroundings to create a nutritious dish. This early version of sambhar laid the foundation for what would become a beloved staple across South India.

#2 Evolution over time Over the years, sambhar evolved as it traveled beyond Tamil Nadu. Different regions added their own touch by adding local spices and vegetables. The evolution made sambhar more versatile and adapted to different palates, while keeping its core identity intact.

#3 Ingredients that define sambhar The key ingredients of sambhar are lentils, tamarind, and a mix of spices like mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and turmeric powder. These ingredients give the dish its signature tangy flavor and rich aroma. The addition of vegetables like drumsticks or carrots makes it wholesome.