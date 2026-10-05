Discover Iceland's untouched landscapes on horseback
What's the story
Iceland's hidden trails provide an unparalleled horseback riding experience, enabling riders to explore the country's stunning landscapes. These trails are not only off the beaten path but also provide a unique opportunity to witness Iceland's natural beauty from a different perspective. The trails wind through lush valleys, past cascading waterfalls, and across volcanic plains, making them ideal for both seasoned riders and novices looking for adventure.
Landmannalaugar
Discovering Landmannalaugar's beauty
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity. This area is a part of the Highlands and is only accessible during summer months.
Riders can traverse trails that lead to hot springs and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
The area is also known for its diverse flora and fauna, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers.
Þingvellir National Park
Exploring Thingvellir National Park
Thingvellir National Park is historically important and geologically fascinating. It lies on the Mid-Atlantic Rift, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates diverge.
Riders can explore trails that take them through lava fields, moss-covered rocks, and crystal-clear lakes.
The park also offers insights into Iceland's history, as it was the site of the world's first parliament.
Þórsmörk Valley
Venturing into Thorsmork valley
Nestled between three glaciers, Thorsmork Valley is a paradise for adventure lovers.
The valley features rugged terrain, with lush vegetation and towering peaks.
Horseback riders can go through trails that lead to breathtaking views of glaciers and volcanic mountains.
The area is also home to several hiking routes for those who want to explore further on foot.
Snæfellsnes Peninsula
Riding along Snaefellsnes Peninsula
The Snaefellsnes Peninsula is often referred to as "Iceland in miniature," thanks to its diverse landscapes. From lava fields to sandy beaches, the peninsula has it all.
Riders can enjoy scenic rides along coastal cliffs, or venture inland to see Snaefellsjokull glacier.
This region offers a mix of challenging rides and easier paths for all skill levels.