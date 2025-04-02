Hot air ballooning over Great Rift Valley: The ultimate guide
What's the story
Hot air ballooning over Kenya's Great Rift Valley gives a whole new perspective of the region's diversity.
Visitors can marvel at the vastness of the valley, its geological formations, and wildlife from the air.
The peaceful flight lets one appreciate the natural beauty and rich biodiversity of this iconic place.
As you float gently in the sky, you can see how light and shadow play across the ground below.
Timing
The best time for ballooning
The best time for hot air ballooning in Kenya is during the dry seasons, which are from June to October and January to February.
The weather is more consistent during these months, with clear skies ensuring perfect visibility.
Early morning flights are preferred since the winds are calm and you may even spot wildlife at its most active.
Wildlife
Wildlife viewing opportunities
The Great Rift Valley is home to a diverse range of wildlife species, which you'll be able to spot from a hot air balloon.
Elephants, giraffes, zebras, and various antelope species roam freely across the plains.
The aerial view allows you to spot them unobtrusively without disturbing their natural behavior.
Geology
Geological features from above
From a hot air balloon, one can soak in the geological features that characterize the Great Rift Valley. The escarpments, volcanic craters, and lakes make for a dramatic landscape.
A landscape that tells a story of the Earth's history.
One can really get an insight into how tectonic forces have carved this region over millions of years by looking at them from above.
Tips
Tips for first-time flyers
For first-time hot air ballooners, dressing in layers is smart, since you will be flying through varying temperatures at different altitudes.
Wear comfortable footwear, as landings can be on uneven terrain.
Carrying binoculars can significantly improve the wildlife viewing experience, and having a camera handy means you won't miss out on capturing lasting memories of this one-of-a-kind adventure.