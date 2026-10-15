How to keep your indoor plants clean naturally
What's the story
Keeping indoor plants healthy requires regular cleaning, but using chemical-laden products can be harmful. Instead, you can use common household items to keep your plants clean and thriving. Not only are these alternatives effective, but they are also safe for both plants and the environment. Here are five practical ways to use household items for indoor plant care.
Tip 1
Use vinegar for leaf shine
Vinegar is an excellent natural cleaner that can help shine up the leaves of your indoor plants.
Mix one part vinegar with three parts water in a spray bottle.
Lightly mist the solution onto the leaves, and wipe them gently with a soft cloth or sponge.
This method removes dust and enhances the natural sheen of the leaves without harming the plant.
Tip 2
Baking soda as a pest deterrent
Baking soda is a versatile household item that can help keep pests at bay.
Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with one quart of water, and spray it on affected areas of your plants.
This solution helps deter common pests like aphids and spider mites while being gentle on plant foliage.
Tip 3
Olive oil for leaf cleaning
Olive oil can also be used to clean plant leaves and give them a healthy shine.
Mix two tablespoons of olive oil with one quart of water in a spray bottle.
Lightly mist this mixture onto leaves, and wipe gently with a cloth.
The olive oil helps remove dust while moisturizing leaf surfaces.
Tip 4
Soap solution for dust removal
A simple soap solution can effectively remove dust buildup on plant leaves without causing harm.
Use mild liquid soap, such as dish soap or castile soap, diluted in water at a ratio of one teaspoon per quart.
Apply this mixture using a soft cloth or sponge to wipe down leaves gently.
Tip 5
Coffee grounds as fertilizer booster
Used coffee grounds make an excellent fertilizer booster for indoor plants due to their nitrogen content.
Simply sprinkle small amounts around the base of your plants, or mix them into potting soil when repotting.
This natural method enriches soil nutrients over time without the need for chemical fertilizers.