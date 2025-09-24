How Dussehra is celebrated in different parts of India

Dussehra , also known as Vijayadashami, is one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. It marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri , which commemorates Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura. While the core essence remains the same, celebrations vary across the country, with each region adding its own unique cultural traditions and festive flair.

#1 West Bengal In West Bengal, Dussehra coincides with the final day of Durga Puja, known as Vijayadashami. On this day, beautifully made idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in rivers or lakes, marking her return to her heavenly abode. The festival features cultural programs, dance, and music. Married women take part in Sindoor Khela, applying vermilion to each other as a ritual of joy and prosperity.

#2 Karnataka Mysuru in Karnataka hosts one of the India's grandest Dussehra celebrations. The Mysuru Palace is illuminated with thousands of lights, and the highlight is the royal procession, known as Jamboo Savari, featuring elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. The city comes alive with cultural performances, exhibitions, and fairs. This century-old tradition continues to attract visitors from across the globe, reflecting Karnataka's rich heritage.

#3 Himachal Pradesh The festival of Dussehra in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is celebrated with great enthusiasm for seven consecutive days. During this time, a grand procession moves through the town, with villagers carrying the idols of local gods and goddesses to the main ground. Lord Raghunath is the central figure, and villagers from surrounding areas participate with devotion, making the Kullu Valley full of festive joy.

#4 Ahmedabad In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Dussehra is celebrated as Navratri, with people engaging in garba, the state's main folk dance, throughout the nine days. Men wear kedias and women don colorful lehenga cholis, dancing to traditional songs while playing with sticks. With devotion, music, and colorful clothing, the city comes alive during Dussehra, making it one of the festival's main highlights.

#5 Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, Dussehra is celebrated with devotion to Goddesses Lakshmi, Durga, and Saraswati. Married women visit each other's homes, exchanging kumkum, bangles, coconuts, betel leaves, betel nuts, and money as gifts. The festival comes alive with temple rituals and spiritual ceremonies, showcasing a unique cultural experience