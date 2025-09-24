5 traditional jewelry pieces celebrities love

African traditional jewelry is a beautiful blend of culture and history, and has been a favorite among celebrities for its unique style and cultural significance. From bold necklaces to intricate bracelets, these pieces are often worn by stars to make a statement. Here are five African traditional jewelry pieces that have been loved by celebrities, giving you a glimpse into their timeless elegance and cultural importance.

#1 The iconic Zulu beaded necklace The Zulu beaded necklace is famous for its bright colors and geometric patterns. Traditionally worn by the Zulu women of South Africa, the necklace symbolizes social status and identity. Celebrities have been spotted wearing this piece at various events, appreciating its beauty and cultural significance. The necklace's vibrant colors make it a perfect accessory for those looking to add a pop of color to their outfit.

#2 Maasai shuka: A versatile wrap The Maasai shuka is a traditional wrap worn by the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania. Usually red with black or blue stripes, this versatile piece can be worn in a number of ways. Celebrities love it for its comfort and style, often pairing it with modern outfits for a chic look. The shuka not only adds flair but also pays homage to African heritage.

#3 Tuareg silver jewelry: Intricate designs Known for their intricate designs, Tuareg silver jewelry is made by the nomadic Tuareg people of North Africa. These pieces often feature geometric patterns and symbols that hold cultural significance. Celebrities are drawn to Tuareg silver rings and bracelets for their unique craftsmanship and the story they tell about their makers' traditions.

#4 Ethiopian cross: Symbolic elegance The Ethiopian cross is a beautiful piece of jewelry that also carries deep spiritual significance. It is often made of silver or gold, and is characterized by its intricate designs inspired by ancient Christian traditions in Ethiopia. Celebrities wear this cross as a symbol of faith as well as an appreciation for its artistic beauty.