Having trouble with WiFi calling? Try these tips
What's the story
WiFi calling lets you make calls over the internet, which can be a lifesaver in areas with poor cellular coverage. However, to ensure your WiFi calling experience is seamless, you need to optimize your smartphone's settings. Here are some practical tips to help you boost WiFi calling on your smartphone, so that you can enjoy clearer calls, and fewer interruptions.
Tip 1
Enable the WiFi calling feature
To start with, ensure that the WiFi calling feature is enabled on your smartphone.
Go to the settings menu and look for the option under network or connections settings.
Once enabled, your phone will automatically route calls through available WiFi networks, giving you better call quality in low-signal areas.
Tip 2
Prioritize WiFi networks
Prioritizing Wi-Fi networks can also make a difference in call quality.
Make sure that the network you are connected to has a strong signal and is stable.
Disconnect from any other networks that may interfere with your primary connection.
This way, you can ensure that your phone is using the best possible network for your calls.
Tip 3
Update software regularly
Keeping your smartphone's software up to date is critical for optimal performance and security.
Manufacturers often release updates that include bug fixes and improvements related to network connectivity.
By regularly checking for updates and installing them promptly, you can benefit from enhancements that may improve the efficiency of WiFi calling features.
Tip 4
Adjust network settings
Tweaking certain network settings can also help improve Wi-Fi calling performance.
For instance, turning off features like Bluetooth or VPNs while making calls can free up bandwidth and reduce potential interference.
Similarly, switching from IPv6 to IPv4 in advanced settings might help some users by stabilizing their connection during calls.
Tip 5
Use quality headphones or headsets
Using quality headphones or headsets with built-in microphones can improve audio clarity during WiFi calls.
They minimize background noise and ensure that both ends of the conversation hear each other clearly.
Investing in good audio accessories might be worth it if you rely heavily on WiFi calling for communication purposes.