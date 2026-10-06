How to care for cacti indoors
What's the story
Cacti are the perfect indoor plants for beginners, thanks to their low maintenance and resilience. They need very little water and can survive in a range of lighting conditions, making them the perfect choice for those just starting out with gardening. Knowing how to care for cacti can help you keep them healthy and thriving. Here are some practical tips for indoor cactus care.
Tip 1
Choosing the right pot and soil
Choosing the right pot and soil is crucial for cactus health.
Go for pots with drainage holes to prevent water logging, which can damage roots.
A well-draining soil mix, specifically designed for cacti or succulents, is ideal, as it allows excess moisture to escape quickly.
This combination keeps roots healthy and prevents common problems like rot.
Tip 2
Watering techniques for cacti
Cacti do not need frequent watering, but it is important to do it right when you do.
Water them deeply but infrequently, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings.
During the growing season (spring and summer), watering every two to three weeks should suffice. In fall and winter, reduce watering to once a month or less.
Tip 3
Optimal lighting conditions
Proper lighting is key to keeping your indoor cactus healthy.
Most cacti love bright light, so place them near a south-facing window where they can soak up plenty of sunlight.
If natural light is limited, you can also use grow lights for 12 hours a day to mimic natural sunlight conditions.
Tip 4
Temperature considerations
Cacti are used to warm temperatures during the day and cooler temperatures at night.
Keep indoor temperatures between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius during the day, and allow nighttime temperatures to drop slightly, if possible.
Avoid placing cacti near drafts or heating vents that could cause temperature fluctuations.
Tip 5
Fertilizing your cactus properly
Fertilizing cacti properly ensures healthy growth without overdoing it.
Use a diluted liquid fertilizer meant for succulents once every four weeks during the growing season only.
Avoid fertilizing in fall or winter when the plant's growth slows down significantly.
This way, nutrients are supplied when needed most, without harming delicate roots.