Cooking on a budget: 5 must-have ingredients

African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, many of which are budget-friendly. By using these ingredients, you can create delicious meals without burning a hole in your pocket. This guide will take you through some of the most popular African ingredients that are both affordable and versatile, making them perfect for everyday cooking.

Cassava Cassava: A versatile staple Cassava is a root vegetable that is widely used in African cooking. It is cheap and can be used in various forms, be it boiled, mashed, or fried. Cassava flour is also a popular gluten-free alternative to wheat flour. It is rich in carbohydrates and provides energy, making it an ideal ingredient for filling meals.

Lentils Lentils: Protein-packed legumes Lentils are another affordable ingredient that is widely used in African dishes. They are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy alternative to meat. Lentils cook quickly and absorb flavors well, making them perfect for soups and stews. They are also available in different colors like green, red, and brown, each offering a unique taste.

Okra Okra: Nutrient-rich vegetable Okra is a nutrient-rich vegetable that is commonly used in many African cuisines. It has a unique texture that thickens soups and stews naturally. Okra is low in calories but high in vitamins C and K, as well as antioxidants. It can be cooked in various ways, whether sauteed or added to a gumbo-like dish.

Plantains Plantains: Sweet or savory delight Plantains are starchy bananas that can be used sweet or savory, depending on how ripe they are when cooked. Green plantains are similar to potatoes when fried or roasted; ripe ones become sweet like caramelized sugar when cooked properly. They add depth to any meal while being affordable year-round.