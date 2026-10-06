Keep your smartphone screen clean with these simple tips
What's the story
Keeping your smartphone screen clean is essential to ensure its longevity and optimal performance. With daily use, screens can easily get smudged with fingerprints, dust, and grime. Luckily, there are some simple, yet effective, ways to keep your device looking new. Here are five practical tips to keep your smartphone screen clean without damaging it or using expensive products.
Tip 1
Use a microfiber cloth regularly
A microfiber cloth is a must-have for cleaning smartphone screens. It is gentle and does not scratch the surface, unlike paper towels or rough fabrics.
Simply wipe the screen with a dry microfiber cloth in circular motions to remove fingerprints and smudges.
For stubborn spots, slightly dampen one corner of the cloth with water or a screen-safe cleaner.
Tip 2
Avoid harsh chemicals
Harsh chemicals can damage your smartphone's screen coating over time.
Stay away from cleaners with ammonia, alcohol, or strong solvents. These can strip away protective layers and cause discoloration.
Instead, opt for mild soap diluted in water or specially formulated screen cleaners designed for electronics.
Tip 3
Keep hands clean before use
Keeping your hands clean before using your smartphone can significantly reduce the amount of dirt transferred onto the screen.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer when soap is not available.
This simple habit can help keep your device cleaner for longer periods.
Tip 4
Use a screen protector
A screen protector acts as a barrier against dirt and scratches, keeping your smartphone's display in pristine condition.
Available in various materials like tempered glass or plastic film, screen protectors are easy to apply and provide an extra layer of protection without compromising touch sensitivity.
Tip 5
Store phone in a clean environment
Where you keep your phone when not in use can affect how quickly it gets dirty.
Keep it in clean places, away from dust and dirt. Do not keep it in pockets with lint or bags with dirt.
This way, you can keep your phone cleaner and reduce the need for frequent cleaning.